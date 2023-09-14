Jupiter to Saturn are distant gas giants, while Mercury and Veare relatively close to Earth. Mars varies in distance, with Neptune being the farthest

Mercury and its distance from Earth varies depending on its position in its orbit. On average, it is about 77 million kilometers (48 million miles) from Earth

Vecan come relatively close to Earth when it is on the same side of the Sun. At its closest approach, it can be approximately 38 million kilometers from Earth

It is about 225 million kms from Earth. However, during opposition (when Earth and Mars are on the same side of the Sun), it can come as close as 54.6 million kms

It is about 778 million kilometers from Earth. However, this distance can increase to over 970 million kilometers when Jupiter is on the opposite side of the Sun

Saturn, is about 1.4 billion kilometers (870 million miles) away. Its distance can increase significantly when it's on the far side of the Sun

Urais a gas giant plthat orbits the Sun at an average distance of approximately 2.7 billion kilometers (1.7 billion miles) from Earth

Neptune, the farthest plin our solar system, is even more distant. It is at an average distance of about 4.3 billion kilometers (2.7 billion miles) from Earth

Its distance from Earth can vary greatly due to its highly elliptical orbit. It can be about 4.2 billion kilometers (2.6 billion miles) away, but it can also be much farther