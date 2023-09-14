SC Adjourns Cauvery Water Hearing, Protests Erupt With Farmers Hurling On Roads

Farmers in the state who depend on Cauvery water for their crops are worried. Reports indicate that 18 TMC feet of water have already been used from the KRS reservoir, and if water continues to be released until September 21, the reservoir could run completely dry.

KRS dam water level tumbles to 99 feet: Farmers move Supreme Court against Karnataka govt

Critics are pointing fingers at both the state government and legal experts for not effectively presenting their arguments to the court and asking for an assessment team to visit the affected areas.

The Mandya District Farmers' Welfare Committee took to the streets in frustration, blocking the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Farmers and activists gathered near the statue of Sir M. Visveswaraiah in the city to protest the delay, expressing dissatisfaction with the central and state governments for not ensuring justice for the farmers.

This marks the third time the court has postponed its decision, leading some to speculate that it might be a strategy to continue sending water to Tamil Nadu. Protestors are unhappy with the government for releasing drinking water and possibly diverting surpwater to Tamil Nadu.

Varigroups and individuals, including Sunanda Jayaram, K Boraya, Guruprasad Keragodu, former MLA G.B. Sivakumar, and others, joined the demonstrations, demanding a fair resolution to the Cauvery water dispute.

Cauvery Dispute: BJP hits the streets of Mandya slamming Karnataka govt decision to release water to Tamil Nad

Additional protests erupted in Mandya, with the Kasturi Karnataka People's Forum calling for a halt to water flow to Tamil Nadu from unclaimed Cauvery reservoirs. Demonstrators, including State President Ramesh Gowda, called for a favourable Supreme Court verdict for Kannadigas during their protests.

Kannada activists also marched in protest against the state government's decision to release water to Tamil Nadu from these reservoirs. In Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar circle, activists wore distinctive attire and chanted slogans against government officials, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.