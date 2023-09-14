Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa Urges BJP To Prioritize Real Issues Over 'India Vs Bharat' Debate

Bangarappa also responded to former Home Minister Araga Gyanendra's assertion that the name "India" lacked historical significance. He pointed out that athletes representing the nation proudly bear the name "India," and it is even imprinted on Mount Everest. He urged the BJP to refrain from playing emotional games and foon their accomplishments.

Regarding a recent controversy involving his response to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's son Udayanidhi's statement on Sanatana Dharma, Minister Bangarappa chose not to comment or criticize.

Shifting gears, the Education Minister discussed the new examination system, highlighting its benefits for students who face failure and the resulting mental stress. He defended the system's provision for a second chance for students who excel in most subjects but struggle in one.



Bangarappa asserted that this approach would provide students with a fair opportunity to pass their exams and plan for their future.