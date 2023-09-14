Arab Parliamentarians Explore Population, Development Challenges In Beirut Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) -- The Forum of Arab Parliamentarians on Population and Development participated in the activities of the Arab Regional Conference on Population and Development: Challenges and Prospects Ten Years after the Cairo Declaration for the year 2013, which was held in Beirut on September 13 and 14.
The Arab parliamentarians expressed their thanks and appreciation to the government of Japan, JTF, APDA, and UNFPA for their continuefforts and support to Arab parliamentarians in order to advocate population policies in the region and parliamentarians role in population and development issues in the Arab region.
