Morocco Earthquake Death Toll Climbs To 2,946, With 5,674 Injured

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) -- The death toll resulting from the devastating earthquake that struck Morolate on Friday evening rose to 2,946 people, 2,944 of whom were buried, while the number of injured reached 5,674, the Moroccan Ministry of Interior announced late Wednesday.
In a statement, the ministry said that the number of deaths reached 1,684 in the Al Haouz region and 980 in the Taroudant region. In the provinces and areas still ravaged by the catastrophic earthquake, no fresh deaths were reported.
Additionally, it emphasized that the public authorities are continuing their efforts to speed up rescue operations, evacuate and provide care for the injured, and mobilize all necessary resources to respond to the repercussions of this painful tragedy.
As rescue operations continued, medical sources and civil defense in Moroanticipated an increase in the death toll.
MENAFN14092023000117011021ID1107067019
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.