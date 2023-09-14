Photo Of The Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) The second plane carrying Kuwaiti aid to the Libyans affected by the hurricane takes off
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107067018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.