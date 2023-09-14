Kuwait Amir Congratulates Nicaragua On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to the President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega on his country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the president all wellness and the Republic of Nicaragua and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end)
