Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Nicaragua On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega on his country's National Day. (end)
