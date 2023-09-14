Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Nicaragua On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega on his country's National Day, wishing his country further progress and prosperity. (end)
