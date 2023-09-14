Us Alarmed Over Increase Of Indiscriminate Strikes In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Thehas voiced alarm over the recent increase of indiscriminate air and artillery strikes in Sudan calling for "ending this brutal conflict."
State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller said, in a statement late on Wednesday, that the air and artillery strikes in Khartoum, South Darfur and South Kordofan states have resulted in "high numbers of civilian casualties."
"We are particularly concerned with the reported Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) September 10 air strike in southern Khartoum that killed at least 43 people, the August 23 shelling exchange between SAF and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that killed at least 27 people - most of them women and children - in Nyala," he added.
He reiterated that "both parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including obligations related to the protection of civilians."
Miller stressed that the"continues to support accountability for perpetrators of atrocities in Sudan." (end)
