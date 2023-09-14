Putin Accepts Kim's Invitation To Visit N. Korea -- Kcna

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit his country during their summit in Russia, and Putin accepted the invitation, Pyongyang state media reported Thursday.
Kim offered the invitation at the end of a reception hosted by Putin on Wednesday following their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center in Russia's Far East, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"Kim Jong-un courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK at a convenient time," and. "Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship," the report said.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
KCNA's report came a day after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin has currently no plans to visit North Korea, according to Russia's Tass News Agency.
During the summit, they discussed "the important issues and the immediate cooperation matters arising in defending the sovereignty and development and interests of the two countries, peace and security in the region and the world and international justice by further strengthening strategic and tactical cooperation between the two countries and extending strong support to and solidarity with each other on the common front to frustrate the imperialists' military threat and provocation," and "reached a satisfactory agreement," according to the KCNA.
The report also said Kim left for his next destination after the reception, without giving details. (end)
