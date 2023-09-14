VD18 Shoot: Varun Dhawan Hurts His Leg While Shooting For Atlee's Film; Know Details

ALSO READ:

Singer Joe Jonas spends quality time with daughters after filing divorce from Sophie Turner







The action-packed entertainer VD18 is being worked on by Atlee and producer Murad Khetani. Director Kalees, a Tamil filmmaker, will helm the picture. Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi are rumoured to have joined Varun in the cast of VD18. The movie is expected to be released on May 31, 2024, according to rumours. For the first time, Atlee and Varun Dhawan are collaborating. Pinkvilla writes that "Varun will be shooting for the film's promo in Mumbai, and will be combining the schedule with a few key sequence shoots as well," according to sources close to the production.

The planning is in full swing, and the producers are also working on a strategy to formally introduce the movie with the promo they will shoot tomorrow. It will be a fun advertisement full of drama and action, and VD will appear in a brand-new avatar.

Varun Dhawan's next appearance will be in the Indian adaption of Citadel after VD 18. He will appear in the series alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The eagerly anticipated show, which Raj and DK are directing, is currently in its last phases of production.

ALSO READ:

"Bramayugam" first look: Grey beard with stained teeth; Mammootty in a hero or villain role?