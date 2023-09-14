Bicycle Crunches To Planks-7 Easy Exercises To Burn Belly Fat

(MENAFN- Asianet) Incorporate these exercises into your routine while maintaining a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle to target belly fat. Here are 7 simple exercises to help burn belly fat,
Incorporate these exercises into your routine while maintaining a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle to target belly fat. Here are 7 simple exercises to help burn belly fat,
Support your body on forearms and toes. Keep your body straight. Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
Lie on your back with your knees bent. Lift your upper body towards your knees. Repeat for 1-2 minutes.
Start in a push-up position. Alternate bringing knees toward chest. Do this for 1-2 minutes.
Lie on your back, hands behind head. Alternate elbow to opposite knee. Repeat for 1-2 minutes.
Lie on your back and lift your legs off the ground. Lower without touching the floor. Repeat for 1-2 minutes.
Jump feet apart while raising arms. Return to starting position. Repeat for 1-2 minutes.
Jog in place while lifting knees high. Do this for 1-2 minutes to engage core.
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.