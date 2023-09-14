WhatsApp ‘Channels’ to be launched soon for users in Saudi Arabia, UAE

(MENAFN) A new feature will soon be available to WhatsApp users in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates called “Channels,” a unidirectional newscast option that lets users to get messages from beloved superstars, sports clubs, thought leaders, content creators as well as organizations.



Parent company Meta declared in a blog post that it first introduced Channels in June in Colombia and Singapore only, so that it can “build, learn and adapt the experience.” They are now beginning to spread it out to at least 150 nations.



The service, which provides admins the capability to send messages, photos, videos, stickers as well as polls, is going to be accessible under an “Updates” tab, which breaks away from usual WhatsApp chats.



“WhatsApp Channels aspires to be the most private broadcast service available, helping users receive updates from the organizations and people that are important to them in a reliable, safe and private way,” declared Moon Baz, Meta’s creator partnerships chief for Africa, the Middle East as well as Turkey.

