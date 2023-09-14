Armenia's Attempts To Gather Forces Region - Serious Threat, Azerbaijan's Mfa Warns

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Armenia's
attempts to gather forces in the region are a serisource of
threat, the Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan
Hajizada said, Trend reports.
Hajizada made the remark in response to a statement of the
Armenian Foreign Ministry of September 13.
According to him, Armenia's attempts to cast doubt on the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by referencing
the Karabakh region and distract from provocative actions that
Armenia may undertake at any moment also pose a serithreat.
"The main condition for peace and stability in the region is
Armenia's abandonment of claims to the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of Azerbaijan, both in words and in deeds, the
withdrawal of all Armenian armed forces from our territories [in
accordance with the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani,
Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh
war], and the cessation of revanchist policies and actions," the
spokesperson added.
Previously, the Armenian Foreign Ministry presented the results
of measures taken by Azerbaijan in response to more provocations
against the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty in
September of last year, as well as in May and November 2021 as
"occupation" of Armenia's territories.
