Thailand Greenlights Temporary Visa-Free Policy For Kazakh Nationals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 14. Thailand's
government introduces a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of
Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
Thus, a temporary visa-free regime is being introduced in order
to strengthen bilateral cooperation and develop tourism from
September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024.
As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan,
Kazakhstanis will be able to stay in Thailand without a vfor up
to 30 days. For longer trips, an appropriate vis required.
"A valid travel document is a passport of a citizen of the
Republic of Kazakhstan, the validity of which at the time of
crossing the border must exceed six months," the ministry said.
Citizens of Kazakhstan have the opportunity to travel without a
vto 29 countries using their national passport.
