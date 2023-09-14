Lufthansa Group To Open Representative Office In Kazakhstan's Almaty

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 14. Lufthansa
Group will open a representative office in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on
October 1, 2023, Trend reports.
This was stated during a meeting between the Chairman of the
Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan, Talgat Lastayev and the
General Manager for Central Asia of the LufthaGroup.
The representative office will be responsible for the company's
activities throughout Central Asia.
At the meeting, the parties also discussed issues of further
cooperation, including the possibility of using the Fifth Freedom
of the Air (the right or privilege, in respect of scheduled
international air services, granted by one state to another state
to put down and take on, in the territory of the first state,
traffic coming from or destined to a third state) at the airports
of Kazakhstan and expanding cooperation in the field of cargo
transportation and flights by Lufthaairline in the
autumn-winter period of 2023-2024 between Kazakhstan and
Germany.
The parties agreed to continue working to further expand
cooperation.
