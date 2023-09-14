Lufthansa Group To Open Representative Office In Kazakhstan's Almaty

This was stated during a meeting between the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan, Talgat Lastayev and the General Manager for Central Asia of the LufthaGroup.

The representative office will be responsible for the company's activities throughout Central Asia.

At the meeting, the parties also discussed issues of further cooperation, including the possibility of using the Fifth Freedom of the Air (the right or privilege, in respect of scheduled international air services, granted by one state to another state to put down and take on, in the territory of the first state, traffic coming from or destined to a third state) at the airports of Kazakhstan and expanding cooperation in the field of cargo transportation and flights by Lufthaairline in the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024 between Kazakhstan and Germany.

The parties agreed to continue working to further expand cooperation.