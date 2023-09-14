Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Three Drones Over Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, defenders of the sky from the Air Command East shot down three drones over the region. Debris from one of them fell in the Pershotravneve community, Nikopol district. A private house was partially destroyed. Another six were damaged. Eight household buildings and three cars also suffered damage. Dry grass caught fire. Rescuers put out the blaze," he said.

Lysak added that the enemy had also used heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers against the district. The Marhanets community came under attack. Emergency personnel are examining the affected area and clarifying the consequences of the attacks.

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 22 kamikaze drones overnight. Seventeen drones were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense forces.