Invaders Shell Border Of Sumy Region Three Times At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, Russian troops fired three times at two border communities in the Sumy region - Yunakivka and Nova Sloboda.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"At night, the enemy fired three times at the border. Four explosions were recorded. The Yunakivka and Nova Sloboda communities were shelled," the statement reads.
It is noted that in the Yunakivka community, the enemy hit a grocery store with a UAV, causing a fire. In addition, the enemy fired from artillery (two explosions).
In the Nova Sloboda community, a UAV hit the premises of a non-working bathhouse. A fire also broke out.
As reported, the Russian invaders shelled the center of Vovchansk, the Kharkiv region, with artillery yesterday late in the evening, destroying an administrative building.
