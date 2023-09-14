Russian Army Shells Mykhailivka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has shelled the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region.
That's according to the Kherson regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian army attacked Mykhailivka. They hit an administrative building, causing seridamage to the building," the report said.
No one was hurt in the attack, the administration said.
On September 13, the Russian army launched 82 shelling attacks on the Kherson region, killing one person.
