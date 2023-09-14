Russians Kill 504 Children In Ukraine

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"As of the morning of September 14, 2023, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 504 children were killed and more than 1,123 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

The numbers are not final. Work is underway to establish them in the areas of hostilities, on the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were affected in the Donetsk region - 487, Kharkiv - 300, Kyiv - 129, Kherson - 124, Zaporizhzhia - 99, Mykolaiv - 97, Dnipro - 96, Chernihiv - 71, Luhansk - 67.

On September 14, a 6-year-old boy was killed and his 13-year-old brother was injured in the shelling of Novodmitrivka village in the Kherson region.

As reported, on September 13, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets informed that three more children had been returned from the temporarily occupied territories.