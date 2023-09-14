About 22,000 Hasidic Pilgrims Arrive In Uman

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As of this morning, about 22,000 pilgrims have already arrived in the city. Most of them are from Israel, the United States and a number of European countries," Taburets wrote.

He called on local residents and visitors to be as vigilant as possible, respond appropriately to air raid alerts, observe safety rules and not succumb to hostile manipulation.

According to Taburets, the situation in Uman is under control. Along with Ukrainian law enforcement officers, Israeli police officers are already on duty in the pilgrimage neighborhood.

The celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish NewYear, this year falls on September 15-17. Some 23,000 Hasidic pilgrims visited Uman last year.

Photos in the text: Ukraine's State Emergency Service