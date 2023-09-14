Russia Keeps Eight Ships In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"As of 9:00 a.m. on September 14, there are eight enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea," the statement reads.

In addition, Russia has one warship in the Azov Sea and one ship in the Mediterranean. There are also no missile carriers.

As reported, on September 13, Russia kept 11 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, none of them were missile carriers.