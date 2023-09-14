ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Explains Squad Selection Logic For The Mega Event

India's top-order faltered in their initial match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan, with India struggling at 66 for 4 at one point. However, a resilient 138-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped India stage a comeback. Regrettably, a subpar performance by the subsequent batsmen resulted in India's dismissal for 266 runs.

"In our opening game against Pakistan, we recognized a deficiency in our lower-order performance. We want our tailenders to make meaningful contributions as well," Rohit remarked.

"An additional 10-15 runs in that game could have made a difference. It's the fine line between victory and defeat. We've discussed with them and urged them to embrace that role in the World Cup," he added.

India progressed to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup with a 10-wicket victory over Nepal, achieved through the DLS method.

