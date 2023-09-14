Udhayanidhi Stalin Cites President's Absence At Parliament Inauguration As Sanatana Dharma Example

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, addressed reporters emphasizing the absence of an invitation to President Murmu as a reflection of Sanatana Dharma's principles.

In a Teachers' Day message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi made a veiled reference to the Mahabharat epic, praising teachers and their dedication to future generations. He utilized this reference to underscore the enduring connection between the Dravidian movement and teachers who promote virtue without expecting anything in return.

The controversy came to light on Saturday when Udhayanidhi, speaking at a conference organized by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai, called for the eradication of Sanatana. He argued that Sanatan stood in opposition to the concept of social justice and needed to be eliminated.

This statement called for a widespread criticism, with BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya characterizing it as a call for the genocide of Sanatana Dharma followers.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah also entered the fray, accusing the opposition bloc INDIA (which includes the DMK) of "hating Hinduism" and "insulting India's history and culture." As the controversy continues to escalate, it remains a contentiissue in the political landscape.