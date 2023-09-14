India's Longest Glass Bridge To Be Thrown Open To Tourists Today In Kerala's Vagamon

For both children and the elderly, the Adventure Park at Vagamon has created a unique, exhilarating experience. DTPC and Bharatmatha Ventures made it possible to build the glass bridge. Specially crafted glass was imported from Germany to be used in the construction of the glass bridge. The bridge's 120-foot length required 35 tonnes of steel in addition.





At a time, thirty persons can walk on

the glass bridge. The cost is 500 rupees per person. At 3,500 feet above sea level, the glass bridge allowsto glimpse the Mundakayam, Koottickal, and Kokayar regions once we have entered it. It anticipates that the glass bridge will promote tourism in Vagamon and Idukki.

In addition to the glass bridge, the world of adventure awaits the tourists at Vagamon like Rocket Ejector, Giant Swing, Zipline, Sky Cycling, Sky Roller, and Bungy Trampoline. Rs 6 crores have been spent on this.