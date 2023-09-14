ODI World Cup 2023: Australia Names Cummins, Smith, Maxwell, And Starc In Preliminary Squad For Despite Injury

Among the 15 players in the preliminary squad, eight also featured in the 2019 tournament: Cummins, Smith, Maxwell, Starc, Alex Carey, MarStoinis, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.

George Bailey, the selection chairman, commented, "Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell are making progress in their return to play programs. They are well-positioned to potentially be selected for the upcoming series against India. With eight one-day matches left to play in South Africa and India, followed by two World Cup practice games, there are ample opportunities to prepare for the tournament."

Australia has an impressive record, having won the 50-overs World Cup a record five times. The defending champions, England, secured victory in the 2019 edition after a contenticountback in the tied final against New Zealand.

This year's tournament will commence on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with England facing New Zealand. The final match is scheduled for November 19th at the same venue.

