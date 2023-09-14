7 Easy Workout For Quick Weight Loss

Losing weight effectively and safely involves a combination of a healthy, balanced diet and regular exercise. Here are 7 workouts that can help your weight loss journey.

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head, lift your legs off the ground, and pedal by bringing your right elbow to your left knee and stretching your right leg straight.

Jumping jacks are a simple cardiovascular exercise that can help raise your heart rate and burn calories. Do a set of 20-30 jumping jacks followed by a brief rest, then repeat.



Walking is a low-impact exercise that can be done anywhere. Aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk walking daily to boost your metabolism and burn calories.



Lie on your back with your hands behind your head, lift your legs off the ground, and pedal by bringing your right elbow to your left knee and stretching your right leg straight.

Planks are excellent for strengthening your core muscles. Hold the plank position for as long as you can, starting with 20-30 seconds and gradually increasing the time.



Push-ups target your chest, shoulders, and triceps. Start with modified push-ups (on your knees) if needed, and gradually work your way up to traditional push-ups.



Put on your favourite music and dance around your living room. Dancing is a fun way to burn calories and improve your mood.