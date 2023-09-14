Urfi Javed SHOCKS Fans By Covering Her Face In Black See-Through Cover-Up [SEE PICTURES]

Uorfi Javed, formerly known as Urfi Javed, is an Indian television actress and social media sensation born on October 15, 1997

She gained widespread recognition in 2021 when she participated in Voot's reality show Bigg Boss OTT

Uorfi Javed is renowned for her unique and unconventional fashion choices, which garnered attention during her stint on Bigg Boss OTT and even post that

She is majorly known for her DIY outfits.

Her fashion sense includes wearing dresses made from unconventional materials like garbage bags, watches, yellow flowers, chains, and pins

She has also appeared in music videos and reality shows, such as MTV Splitsvilla X4, where she played the role of a guest contestant and mischief maker



In December 2022, she achieved the distinction of being one of the most searched Asians on Google, surpassing even prominent Bollywood celebrities

As of January 2023, she boasts over four million followers on her Instagram account. She has an extensive career in television, with roles in shows like "Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania," "Chandra Nandini," "Meri Durga," and many more

In 2023, there was a brief controversy when she was reportedly detained in Dubai for filming in provocative attire, although she later clarified that it was due to a logistics issue rather than her clothing choice