Urfi Javed SHOCKS Fans By Covering Her Face In Black See-Through Cover-Up [SEE PICTURES]

Urfi aka Uorfi Javed, an Indian TV actress and social media sensation, gained fame for her unconventional fashion choices on Bigg Boss OTT. With over 4 million Instagram followers, she's a popular figure. Her career spans variTV shows, music videos etc. She is mostly known for her quirky, sartorial choices
Uorfi Javed, formerly known as Urfi Javed, is an Indian television actress and social media sensation born on October 15, 1997
She gained widespread recognition in 2021 when she participated in Voot's reality show Bigg Boss OTT
Uorfi Javed is renowned for her unique and unconventional fashion choices, which garnered attention during her stint on Bigg Boss OTT and even post that
She is majorly known for her DIY outfits.
Her fashion sense includes wearing dresses made from unconventional materials like garbage bags, watches, yellow flowers, chains, and pins
She has also appeared in music videos and reality shows, such as MTV Splitsvilla X4, where she played the role of a guest contestant and mischief maker
In December 2022, she achieved the distinction of being one of the most searched Asians on Google, surpassing even prominent Bollywood celebrities
As of January 2023, she boasts over four million followers on her Instagram account. She has an extensive career in television, with roles in shows like "Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania," "Chandra Nandini," "Meri Durga," and many more
In 2023, there was a brief controversy when she was reportedly detained in Dubai for filming in provocative attire, although she later clarified that it was due to a logistics issue rather than her clothing choice
