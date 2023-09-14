Edmonton, London Sep 14, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

The global CBD market is expected to reach $62.4 billion by 2030, driven largely by consumer demand for natural wellness products. However, the market faces challenges like unsafe or low-quality products that can turn consumers away.

Eresos stands out with its dedication to purity, potency, and compliance. All of its products are fully regulated and lab-tested. The company also proudly holds its Novel Foods certification for all ingestible products, manufacturing to the highest EU standards.

This foon quality has led to numerawards for the Eresos brand and its products. Most recently, the company's Energos Muscle Rub was voted "Best Muscle Lotion 2022" by The Independent.

"As the CBD market grows, there is increasing pressure to cut corners and produce low-cost, low-quality products. We pride ourselves on taking the opposite approach by investing in purity and compliance, ensuring that we never compromise on quality" said Carl Jat, CEO of Eresos. "Our customers recognise and value our commitment to their health and wellness."

Eresos is inspired by the "father of botany" Theophrasand combines natural botanicals with modern science. Backed by a strong leadership team, the company is approaching a listing on the London Aquis Exchange later this year.

This continued recognition and future prospects position Eresos as an innovative leader in the CBD space. Its foon quality has built trust with consumers and sets the brand apart in a crowded market. As demand increases for natural wellness products, Eresos is poised for even greater success.