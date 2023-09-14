Thank You For Coming Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill And Others Ramp Up Style Game

The main cast of the film Thank You For Coming is all smiles as they give goofy poses. Dolly Singh looks stunning in a black short dress, Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in bright orange sizzling attire, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a white halter-neck short outfit and all the cast are smiles with Ekta Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor. Kusha Kapila slays in a red halter-neck long gown with Ekta Kapoor who looks pretty in a red outfit.

The main cast of the film Thank You For Coming is all smiles as they give goofy poses. Dolly Singh looks stunning in a black short dress, Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in bright orange sizzling attire, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a white halter-neck short outfit and all the cast are smiles with Ekta Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor.

The main cast of the film Thank You For Coming is all smiles as they give goofy poses. Dolly Singh looks stunning in a black short dress, Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in bright orange sizzling attire, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a white halter-neck short outfit and all the cast are smiles with Ekta Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor.

The main cast of the film Thank You For Coming is all smiles as they give goofy poses. Dolly Singh looks stunning in a black short dress, Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in bright orange sizzling attire, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a white halter-neck short outfit and all the cast are smiles with Ekta Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor. Kusha Kapila slays in a red halter-neck long gown with Ekta Kapoor who looks pretty in a red outfit.

The cast of the film Thank You For Coming is all smiles as they give goofy and candid poses at the much-awaited trailer launch event. Dolly Singh looks stunning in a black short dress, Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in bright orange sizzling attire, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a white halter-neck short outfit and all the cast are smiles. Kusha Kapila slays in a red halter-neck long gown with Ekta Kapoor who looks pretty in a red outfit.

The main cast of the film Thank You For Coming is all smiles as they give goofy and candid poses at the much-awaited trailer launch event. Dolly Singh looks stunning in a black short dress, Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in bright orange sizzling attire, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a white halter-neck short outfit and all the cast are smiles. Kusha Kapila slays in a red halter-neck long gown with Ekta Kapoor who looks pretty in a red outfit.