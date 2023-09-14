Kuwait Heat Over Weekend At 46 Degrees Maximum -- Meteorology

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Weekend forecast weather will be very hot in midday and hot at night, said the meteorological department on Thursday.
The department director, Abdulaziz al-Qarawi, said in remarks to KUNA that Kuwait would remain gripped with the seasonal Indian law depression, coupled with unsteady hot winds that would cause dust waves particularly in undeveloped areas.
The heat today is expected to hit 48 degrees and fall to 32 degrees at night. On Friday, the highest heat level is expected at 46 degrees day time and 29-32 degrees at night.
On Saturday, Al-Qarawi said the temperature would soar to 46 degrees maximum and drop to the 32-29 degrees level at night. (end)
