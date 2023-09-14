Kuwait Amir Congratulates El Salvador On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on his country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the president all wellness and the Republic of El-Salvador and its friendly people optimum progress and prosperity. (end)
mah
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107066888
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.