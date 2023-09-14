Thursday, 14 September 2023 02:08 GMT

Kuwait Amir Congratulates El Salvador On Nat'l Day


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on his country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the president all wellness and the Republic of El-Salvador and its friendly people optimum progress and prosperity. (end)
