Kuwait Amir Congratulates Costa Rica On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to the President of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves Robles on his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Rodrigo good health and further progress and prosperity for his people and country. (end)
seo
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107066886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.