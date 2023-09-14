Kuwait Pm Congratulates Cota Rica On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to the President of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves Robles on his country's National Day. (end)
