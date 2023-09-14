Thursday, 14 September 2023 02:07 GMT

Parliament Speaker Hosts Czech Ambassador


9/14/2023 5:17:13 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun on Thursday received the Czech Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Jaroslav Siro. (end)
aa.rk



MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107066883

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search