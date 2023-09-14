Samosa To Khaman Dhokla: 6 Popular Appetizers In India

Samis a popular appetizer that consists of a crispy triangular pastry filled with meat or mixed vegetables. Here are 6 popular appetizers in India.

Aloo paratha is a staple Indian appetizer which is a flatbread made with wheat flour, mashed potatoes, spices, and herbs.

Chole Bhature, a popular appetizer, is a delicicombination of spicy masala chickpeas gravy and fried bread called bhature.

Dis the crispy pancakes made from urad daal, soaked rice and fenugreek seeds served with chutney sambar.

Aloo Tikki uses green peas mixed with potatoes. Aloo Tikki with a spicy mix of green peas or chana dal is a deliciappetizer.

Khaman dhokla is a savoury steamed cake made from gram flour (besan). It is a popular appetizer in India.