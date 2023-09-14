Samosa To Khaman Dhokla: 6 Popular Appetizers In India

(MENAFN- Asianet) Indian food has a unique blend of aromas and flavours, igniting your tastebuds with a combination of diverse spices that are particular to different geographical regions within India. Indian appetizers make a great snack with tea or before dinner, but any of these tasty foods taste better when you enjoy them while in India. To elevate your party experience, here are 6 popular appetizers in India.
Samis a popular appetizer that consists of a crispy triangular pastry filled with meat or mixed vegetables. Here are 6 popular appetizers in India.
Aloo paratha is a staple Indian appetizer which is a flatbread made with wheat flour, mashed potatoes, spices, and herbs.
Chole Bhature, a popular appetizer, is a delicicombination of spicy masala chickpeas gravy and fried bread called bhature.
Dis the crispy pancakes made from urad daal, soaked rice and fenugreek seeds served with chutney sambar.
Aloo Tikki uses green peas mixed with potatoes. Aloo Tikki with a spicy mix of green peas or chana dal is a deliciappetizer.
Khaman dhokla is a savoury steamed cake made from gram flour (besan). It is a popular appetizer in India.
