Conflict Profiteers Brainwashed J&K Children, Handed Over Stones, Guns In Their Hands: Lg

Addressing two-day workshop on Strengthening of Child Protection System/Mechanisms for Representatives of PRIs/ULBs/Police/SIRD and other stakeholders of J&K, at Convention Centre, Srinagar, the LG said that some“conflict profiteers” used to brainwash J&K children and handover stones and guns in their hands.“We have decided to go tough against all these conflict profiteers and none of them will be spared,” the LG said.

He said that the administration is committed to hand over laptops to J&K's children and shape their future. He said that post August 2019, all laws that were not applicable to J&K with regard to child protection were made applicable with the result Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) was re-framed, Rehabilitation policy for children was also made.“Fohas to be on the institutional care where a child should get home like feeling,” the LG said, adding that the administration will ensure that no child is seen begging or working on streets of J&K.

The LG said that children are getting addicted to drugs and the UT administration has announced war against drugs and to make J&K drug free.“But administration alone can't do it. We need support of youth clubs, elders, civil society and all other stakeholders,”

he

said.

