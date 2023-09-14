Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market Revenue To Exceed Usd 650 Million By 2033, Says Research Nester

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease killed him 17.9 million people worldwide in 2019 and accounted for 32% of all deaths. Mammalian transient expression enables rapid production, purification and characterization of milligram to gram quantities of secreted or intracellular recombinant proteins, enabling therapeutic, functional and structural studies. Mammalian expression is the system of choice for studying the function of a given protein in the most physiologically relevant settings, as it allows the highest level of post-translational processing and functional activity of the protein. Protein expression in bacteria is very simple. DNA encoding the protein of interest is inserted into a plasmid expression vector, which is transformed into bacterial cells.

Increasing Non-Communicable Disease Cases Around the World to Boost Market Growth

Mammalian cell lines are commonly used to generate a variety of immune and biotherapeutic molecules. Leading manufacturers are joining the effort to improve productivity, flexibility, and throughput and redefine productivity control for protein production using mammalian cell lines. The increasing prevalence of communicable diseases such as polio, COVID-19, and chickenpox and the increasing number of people diagnosed with varidiseases are increasing the overall demand for biologic therapies, thereby increasing the global mammalian population. It is anticipated to opportunistically boost the transient growth of the global mammalian transient protein expression market. It is estimated that over 70% of the world's population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and over 60% of the population has received two doses. Moreover, the prevalence of cancer cases, backed by frequent exposure to harmful carcinogens, is also estimated to be another factor boosting market growth. The most common cancers that cause death are lung cancer (1.8 million deaths), colon and rectal cancer (916,000 deaths), liver cancer (830,000 deaths), stomach cancer (769,000 deaths), and breast cancer (685,000 deaths).

Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Healthcare Spending to Propel Market Growth in the North American Region

The mammalian transient protein expression market in the North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The region's market growth is mainly owing to the development of regional healthcare infrastructure, increased government funding to support the healthcare industry, the rising presence of prominent players, and increased healthcare spending. As of 2019, the region's healthcare expenditure accounts for 16.32% of the region's overall GDP, according to the World Bank. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medical Services (CMS), U.S. national health care spending increased 9.7% in 2020 to reach USD 4.1 trillion (USD 12,350 per capita). In addition, the presence of a strong healthcare network in the region and the availability of regulatory support guidelines have also contributed to finding more viable solutions for developing efficient treatment and diagnostic options. In addition, it encourages market players to decide to invest in more research and development work. It is expected to contribute to market growth in the region. Hence, all these factors are estimated to add to the regional market growth significantly.

Growing Geriatric Population to Fuel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The mammalian transient protein expression market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2033. The growth of the market in this region can primarily be attributed to the constantly rising elderly population throughout the region. The elderly are more susceptible to diseases that require mammalian transient protein expression for their treatment. The population of Asia Pacific is aging faster than that of any other region in the world. Among the total aging population of the world, Asia-Pacific accounts for 60 percent, who are 60 years of age or older. The geriatric population in the region is projected to reach 1.3 billion by 2050. Additionally, the government's role in raising awareness regarding varitreatment procedures is expected to boost market growth in the region. Moreover, increased funding for medical infrastructure is expected to affect the growth of the market in the region.

Mammalian Transient Protein Expression, Segmentation by End User



Contract Research Organizations

Biopharmaceutical Companies Academic & Research Institutes

Amongst these three segments, the "contract research organizations" segment in mammalian transient protein expression market is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased investment in research and development activities, which, in turn, is expected to continuously develop more viable solutions across the healthcare sector. Research reports show that global R&D spending has more than tripled in real terms since 2000, rising from about USD 680 billion to more than USD 2.5 trillion in 2019. In addition to this, growing demand for biological products such as vaccines, antibodies, and therapeutic proteins, along with increased investment in drug development, are driving segment growth. A contract research organization (CRO), also known as a clinical research organization (CRO), is a service organization that supports the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the form of outsourced pharmaceutical research services (both pharmaceuticals and medical devices). Contract research organizations (CROs) support the biotechnology, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries by providing clinical research services. Working with a CRO is a cost-effective way to secure the necessary expertise and experience.

Mammalian Transient Protein Expression, Segmentation by Application



Bio-Production

Functional Cell-Based Assays

Academic Research Others

Among these four segments, academic research segment in mammalian transient protein expression market is expected to have the largest share over the forecast period. Academic research is defined as "the systematic study of a problem or situation for the purpose of identifying facts or opinions that help solve the problem or deal with the situation." The growth of this segment can be primarily attributed to the increasing research activities regarding protein expression across variacademic institutions around the globe. Moreover, increasing support from governments in terms of funding and investments from other companies is estimated to boost the growth of this segment. The federal government is the largest funder of academic research and development in the United States, providing more than half of total funding in 2019. Of every USD 3 spent on academic research and development, almost USD 2 was invested in basic research.

Few of the well-known industry leaders in the mammalian transient protein expression market that are profiled by Research Nester are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KgaA, Lonza, Agilent Technologies Inc., Takara Bio Inc., MiBio LLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market



Thermo Fisher Scientific - Thermo Fisher Scientific, an American supplier of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software services, has released GiCTS TrueCut Cas9 protein manufactured according to GMP standards. Merck KgaA – In October 2020, Merck KgaA, a German multinational science and technology company, announced an expansion with the opening of a new membrane production facility in Darmstadt, Germany. The goal was to increase production of Millipore Express membranes that support the sterility of biopharmaceuticals.

