Hand Wash Market To Reach Usd 6.25 Billion By 2030 | With A Comprehensive 175 Pages Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hand wash market size was valued at USD 3.67 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 3.89 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period. Hand wash is one of the widely used personal care items as it offers germ protection. The demand for the product is due to increasing cases of diarrhea, intestinal disorders, and others. Manufacturers have been incorporating naturally available ingredients in the production of the varipersonal care groceries. Fortune Business InsightsTM shares this information in its report titled“ Hand Wash Market, 2023-2030. ”
Get a Sample Research PDF:
Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:
Companies leading the hand wash market are Unilever PLC (U.K.), Avon Product, Inc. (U.K.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (U.K.), Vi-Jon, Inc. (U.S.), Godrej Group (India), 3M (U.S.), S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.), Amway Corporation (U.S.), and more players, and more.
Report Scope & Segmentation:
| Report Attributes
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2030
| Forecast CAGR
| 6.99%
| 2030 Value Projection
| USD 6.25 Billion
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 3.67 Billion
| Historical Data
| 2019-2021
| No. of Pages
| 175
| Report Coverage
| Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
| Segments Covered
|
By Product By End-User By Sales Channel By Region
| Regions Covered
|
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
| Hand Wash Market Growth Drivers
| Increasing Hygiene Consciousness Amongst People to Drive Growth
| Government Initiatives and Promotions Regarding Personal Care and Cleanliness to Aid Growth
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
Report Coverage
The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.
Drivers and Restraints
Increasing Level Of Personal Hygiene Due To Changing Lifestyle To Drive Market Growth
Increasing level of personal hygiene due to changing lifestyle is anticipated to drive the hand wash market growth. The growth of the market is due to adoption of health-consciapproach which has been due to changing lifestyle and a higher standard of living. Large presence of hospitals and clinical facilities is also propelling the demand for varihygiene and personal care groceries.
However, high costs of raw materials and availability of alternative products are expected to hamper the market growth. High costs of glycerin, fragrances, sodium lauryl, ether sulfate, and others are affecting the market growth in negative manner.
COVID-19 Impact:
Personal Care Items Helped In The Prevention Of Human-To-Human Infection Transmission Rates
The COVID-19 pandemic led to rise in the awareness of the personal hygiene. This awareness related to personal hygiene was present in the rural areas due to COVID-19, SARS, and MERS. The personal care items helped in the prevention of human-to-human infection transmission rates. Rising demand for personal protection items such as skin rubs, face masks, eye masks, and gloves for dealing with infectidiseases supported the market growth.
Segmentation
Ordinary Segment To Dominate As They Provide More Hydration And Bacterial Protection
On the basis of product, the market is divided into the ordinary and waterless. The ordinary segment to dominate as they provide more hydration and bacterial protection for the skin. They are also available in the form of gel and liquid.
Commercial Segment To Lead Due To Need For Clean And Hygienic Environments
On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial.
Due to the need for clean and hygienic environments in the schools, hospitals, clinics, and other commercial places, commercial segment is set to hold the largest market share. Residential segment is set to be the fastest part of the segment due to increasing demand for personal care products from households and residencies.
Supermarket/Hypermarkets Held Dominant Share Due To Easy Availability Of A Wide Variety Of Products
On the basis of sales channel, the market is classified into supermarket/hypermarkets, pharmacies, and online channels. Supermarket/hypermarkets is set to dominate with easy accessibility to wide variety of products under a single store. Pharmacies segment is set to have a considerable growth as numergroceries are getting sold in hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities.
Get a Quote Now:
Regional Insights
Demand For Palm Cleansing Products To Drive Market Growth In North America
North America is set to lead in the global hand wash market share due to demand for palm cleansing products due to COVID-19 outbreak in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The market reached the valuation of USD 1.03 billion in the year 2022 with high presence of varibeauty and personal care companies such as Gojo Industries Inc., Hand Sanitizer Inc., and others.
Asia Pacific region held the second-largest position in 2022 and is set to hold the dominant position in 2023-2030 due to increasing rate of urbanization in developing countries such as China and India.
Detailed Table of Contents:
Introduction
Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics
Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends Key Insights
Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Global Hand Wash Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030
Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19
Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Product (Value)
Ordinary Hand Wash Waterless Hand wash By End-User (Value)
Commercial Residential Industrial By Sales Channel (Value)
Supermarket/Hypermarket Pharmacies Online Stores Others By Region (Value)
North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa
TOC Continued...!
Speak to Our Expert:
Competitive Landscape
Key market players have been innovating by integrating natural ingredients such as lemon, strawberry, passion fruit, aloe vera, and others. Hand wash market players have been integrating natural ingredients which are naturally benefiting. Implementation of effective promotional strategies and distribution strategies are important aspects for the key players.
Key Industry Development
September 2022- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC launched a Dettol powder-to-liquid hand wash solution to increase its product line and customer base.
Read Related Insights:
Hand Sanitizer Market Size to Worth USD 3.80 Billion by 2030 | With a 3.8% CAGR
Soap Market Size to Reach USD 55.29 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.0%
Liquid Soap Market Size to Worth USD 35.70 Billion by 2030 | At a 6.84% of CAGR
About Us:
Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address varichallenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Address:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,
Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,
Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
: +1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email :
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter
Attachment
Hand Wash Market Hand Wash Market Tags Hand Wash Market Hand Wash Market Share Hand Wash Market Size Hand Wash Market Trends Hand Wash Industry Related Links
- Shoe Rack Market
- Wall Clock Market
- Scented Candles Market
- Home Entertainment Device Market
- Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market
- Out of Home Tea Market
- Pet Monitoring Camera Market
- Intimate Hygiene Products Market
- Kids Swimwear Market
- Laundry Bag Market
- Luxury Clothes Market
- Luxury Watch Market
- Medicine Skin Care Market
- Milk Packaging Market
- Portable Shower Chair Market
- Power Bank Market
- Racing Apparel Market
- Electric Rice Cooker Market
- Screen Less Display Market
- Toast Maker Market Size
id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />
MENAFN14092023004107003653ID1107066867
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.