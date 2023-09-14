This achievement marks the second consecutive time this year that Bopanna and Ebden have reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam event, following their memorable journey at Wimbledon, where they faced a formidable challenge against Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski. Their consistent performances on the Grand Slam stage have solidified their staas a formidable doubles pairing in the world of tennis.

Notably, for Rohan Bopanna, this opportunity presents a chance to secure a place in the Grand Slam men's doubles final for the second time in his illustricareer. His previappearance in a Major final dates back to the 2010Open, making this upcoming semifinal clash even more significant.

The road ahead promises to be challenging, as Bopanna and Ebden will face a formidable French duo, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, in the semifinals. Herbert and Mahut advanced to this stage after defeating American Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti from France in their quarterfinal match.

While Bopanna continues to make his mark in the men's doubles category, his mixed doubles journey at theOpen came to an end in the second round, as he and his Indonesian partner, Aldila Sutjiadi, faced a tough defeat. However, Bopanna's foremains firmly on the men's doubles competition as he aims to etch his name in the annals of Grand Slam history once again. Tennis enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the outcome of this exciting semifinal clash at theOpen.

