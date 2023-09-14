ODI World Cup 2023: Concerned About Rs 57 Lakh Tickets? BCCI Offers Good News For Fans

Also read:

The initial ticket sales outlets for this marquee match witnessed a complete sellout within a mere one hour on two specific dates: August 29 and September 3. Some reselling platforms, however, had tickets available but at exorbitant prices. For instance, on Viagogo, an online sports ticket platform, a ticket in the South Premium East 3 section for the India vs. Pakistan clash was listed at a staggering Rs 21 lakh on a Tuesday. Additionally, two upper-tier tickets were being offered at Rs 57 lakh each on the same site.













In response to this ticketing frenzy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken action. In a release issued on Wednesday, the cricket board acknowledged the immense demand for tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

"After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event.

Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event," it stated.

The BCCI also provided detailed instructions on how to secure these tickets, stating, "The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at . Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course."

The release emphasized the importance of fans in making the tournament a resounding success: "The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023."