Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check September 6 Fuel Rates In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai And Other Cities

These global price variations play a crucial role in determining the daily petrol and diesel prices set by oil marketing companies.

In India, fuel prices are determined by oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, and these rates are adjusted daily based on global crude oil prices.

Stay updated with the latest changes in fuel rates.

Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai:

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

Kolkata:

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Chennai:



Petrol price: Rs 102.63

Diesel price: Rs 94.24

Noida:

Petrol price: Rs 96.79

Diesel price: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad:

Petrol price: Rs 96.58

Diesel price: Rs 89.75

Lucknow:

Petrol price: Rs 96.57

Diesel price: Rs 89.76

Patna:

Petrol price: Rs 107.24

Diesel price: Rs 94.04