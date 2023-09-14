Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check September 6 Fuel Rates In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai And Other Cities

(MENAFN- Asianet) International crude oil prices are exhibiting fluctuations, with WTI crude oil experiencing a 0.23 percent increase, reaching $86.89 per barrel, while Brent crude oil has decreased by 0.19 percent, standing at $90.21 per barrel.
These global price variations play a crucial role in determining the daily petrol and diesel prices set by oil marketing companies.
In India, fuel prices are determined by oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, and these rates are adjusted daily based on global crude oil prices.
Delhi
Petrol price: Rs 96.72
Diesel price: Rs 89.62
Mumbai:
Petrol price: Rs 106.31
Diesel price: Rs 94.27
Kolkata:
Petrol price: Rs 106.03
Diesel price: Rs 92.76
Chennai:
Petrol price: Rs 102.63
Diesel price: Rs 94.24
Noida:
Petrol price: Rs 96.79
Diesel price: Rs 89.96
Ghaziabad:
Petrol price: Rs 96.58
Diesel price: Rs 89.75
Lucknow:
Petrol price: Rs 96.57
Diesel price: Rs 89.76
Patna:
Petrol price: Rs 107.24
Diesel price: Rs 94.04
