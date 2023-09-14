Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wedding Date OUT: The Couple To Get Married In Udaipur On THIS Date

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas will also attend. According to hotel sources, wedding festivities such as haldi, mehendi, and ladies' sangeet will commence on September 23. Following the wedding, there will be a celebration in Gurugram, Haryana.

Apart from the Leela Palace and Udaivilas, reservations have also been made at three adjacent hotels. Due to the importance of the VVIP guests, intelligence personnel performed checks at the hotels. Raghav and Parineeti visited Udaipur two months ago to inspect the hotel locations personally.

Wedding details:



"Only close family members and friends will be staying there," the insider added. All premium houses surrounding the wedding location have been reserved for the other guests. It's going to be a spectacular Punjabi wedding. "The celebration will conclude on September 24," adds the source, adding that special arrangements are in place for "guests to indulge in all things touristy." Because so many politicians will be attending the wedding, hotels have been urged to step up security. The cops are conducting a reconnaissance mission to determine a security strategy."

According to India Today, "They want to keep it as traditional and intimate as possible." Family rituals and customs are important to both families. This was also evident throughout their engagement. They want the same atmosphere during the wedding."



The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13 in Delhi at the Kapurthala House. Several politicians attended the ceremony, including Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, former government ministers P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.