After 'Bharat' Transition, Will Pakistan Lay Claim To 'India' Name Post Deregistering At UN Level?

This change has led to speculation that during a special session of Parliament, the central government may introduce a bill to formally change the name from 'India' to 'Bharat' in the Constitution of India. Such a change could potentially trigger international repercussions, including the possibility of Pakistan asserting its claims to the name 'India' at the United Nations.

India to Bharat transition: 'Bharat' term used for PM Modi's recent foreign trips; G20 Summit ID cards

In Pakistan, local media outlets have reported that if the recognition of the name 'India' is officially revoked at the UN level, Pakistan could lay claim to the name 'India.' Pakistan has long argued that 'INDIA' refers to the InRegion.

While the fate of India's name remains uncertain, opposition parties have raised objections to the use of 'President of Bharat' on the invitations. Some members of the opposition contend that the Modi government's decision to use 'Bharat' instead of 'India' may be an attempt to undermine the opposition alliance known as 'INDIA.'

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed the change, stating on the social networking site X that the dinner invitations for the G20 Summit on September 9 were indeed sent in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of 'President of India.'

Congress insults President Droupadi Murmu over 'Republic of Bharat' invite; I.N.D.I.A allies say govt spooked

The G20 Summit in Delhi will be attended by numerworld leaders, includingPresident Joe Biden, as India assumes the chairmanship of the event.