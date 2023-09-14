US Open 2023: Djokovic Jokes About Haircut Being Secret Weapon After Sealing Semi-Finals Berth (WATCH)

“Yeah. Haircut helped a lot, obviously,” he said, laughing.“I'm more aerodynamic today on the court. You, know, I feel like I am getting to the ball faster than I was a few days ago.”

Djokovic also acknowledged the challenging weather conditions, characterized by extreme heat and humidity, which had made the match difficult for both players.

“No. Obviously, jokes aside, I am drenched in sweat and I saw that Taylor as well changed the shirt a couple of times. (It's) just very humid conditions. Difficult to play, but for both players it's the same,” he admitted.

Djokovic also sang along with the crowd during the post-match interview

Having advanced to the semifinals of the 2023Open, Djokovic had defeated several opponents, including Alexandre Muller, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Laslo Djere, Borna Gojo, and most recently, Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. This achievement marked his 47th appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal, surpassing Roger Federer's record.

Djokovic's quest at theOpen includes pursuing his third Grand Slam title of the year and his fifth overall title of the season, having previously secured victories at the Adelaide International 1, the Australian Open, the French Open, and the Cincinnati Masters. He is also aiming for a historic 24th Major title, which would establish him as the sole player, male or female, to achieve this milestone in the Open Era.

In the next round, the three-timeOpen champion will face another American opponent, with his opponent to be determined between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.