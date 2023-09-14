7 Popular Breakfast Ideas On Krishna Janmashtami

Fasting and vegetarian food are common during Janmashtami, a Hindu holiday celebrating Lord Krishna's birth. Janmashtami breakfasts include these seven favourites.



A healthy and energizing breakfast drink made by blending ripe bananas, walnuts, yogurt, and honey.



This is a sweet dish made from fox nuts (makhana) cooked in milk and sweetened with sugar or jaggery. It's a nutritiand satisfying breakfast option.



Sabudana (tapioca pearls) cooked with peanuts, potatoes, and spices make for a deliciand filling breakfast option.



A simple yet healthy choice, a bowl of mixed fruits like bananas, apples, and pomegranate seeds can be enjoyed with a drizzle of honey or chaat masala for added flavor.

A popular Gujarati snack made from fermented rice and chickpea flour, steamed to perfection and typically served with chutney.



Flattened rice cooked with potatoes, turmeric, mustard seeds, and curry leaves is a simple and flavorful breakfast choice.



A savory semolina dish cooked with vegetables and flavored with spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies.

