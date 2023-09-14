Kerala Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Five Districts

Yellow alert in the coming days:

07-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur

08-09-2023: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

09-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

The IMD

also informed that a low pressure has formed in the Bay of Bengal. The depression formed in the Bay of Bengal is currently located in the West Bay of Bengal off the coast of South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. The low pressure is likely to move northwards during the next 24 hours.

The IMD also informed that there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places from September 5 to 9.