Orion to UMajor are patterns of stars, that have been grouped into recognizable shapes, forming the basis of our shared cosmic heritage

UMajor contains the Big Dipper, not a constellation itself but is part of this larger constellation, it is a prominent asterism, visible in the northern hemisphere all year

Scorpis a zodiac constellation and is known for its resemblance to a scorpion. It is most prominent in the summer months in the northern hemisphere

Orion is one of the most famconstellations and is easily recognizable by its distinctive 'belt' of three bright stars and the 'sword' hanging from the belt

Cassiopeia is known for its distinctive 'W' or 'M' shape, depending on its orientation in the night sky. It is visible year-round in the northern hemisphere

Dris a circumpolar constellation, it never sets below the horizon in the northern hemisphere, is known for its winding shape, is visible year-round in the northern hemisphere

Leo is another zodiac constellation and is often associated with a lion. It is visible in the spring months in the northern hemisphere

UMinor contains the North Star (Polaris), which makes it an important constellation for navigation. It is also visible year-round in the northern hemisphere