(MENAFN- Asianet) Orion to UMajor are constellations that grace the night sky. These patterns of stars, while scattered in the vast expanse of the night sky, have been grouped into recognizable shapes, forming the basis of our shared cosmic heritage
UMajor contains the Big Dipper, not a constellation itself but is part of this larger constellation, it is a prominent asterism, visible in the northern hemisphere all year
Scorpis a zodiac constellation and is known for its resemblance to a scorpion. It is most prominent in the summer months in the northern hemisphere
Orion is one of the most famconstellations and is easily recognizable by its distinctive 'belt' of three bright stars and the 'sword' hanging from the belt
Cassiopeia is known for its distinctive 'W' or 'M' shape, depending on its orientation in the night sky. It is visible year-round in the northern hemisphere
Dris a circumpolar constellation, it never sets below the horizon in the northern hemisphere, is known for its winding shape, is visible year-round in the northern hemisphere
Leo is another zodiac constellation and is often associated with a lion. It is visible in the spring months in the northern hemisphere
UMinor contains the North Star (Polaris), which makes it an important constellation for navigation. It is also visible year-round in the northern hemisphere
