'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Foot-Tapping Songs Out Now In Audio Jukebox

Be it Zinda Banda, Chaleya, Or Not Ramaiaya Vastavaiya, all the songs from the album Jawan have received a phenomenal response from the audience. Elevating the ever-rising craze, the makers have now released the Juke Box, where the audience can enjoy the entire album from the film.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: Here's what we know about their prenuptial agreement,worth and more

The release of Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan is nothing less than a grand celebration for the audience. A huge and massive crowd of fans was witnessed in the theatres. The increased excitement to watch the film is evident. The film has won the hearts of the audience for almost all things. The movie came along with a lot of entertainment in every other frame. But this is just the beginning. It would be interesting to see how Jawan wins the records on its name in its journey of creating examples of its success.

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in leading roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's excited fans line up outside movie theatre at 2 AM to buy tickets; watch